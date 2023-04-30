Steph Curry's 50-Point Game 7 Explosion Vs. Kings Lights Up NBA Twitter

NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's record-breaking Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Behind a historic 50-point performance by Steph Curry, the Warriors are headed to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

The first-round NBA playoff series was capped by a monstrous -- yet on-brand -- performance from Curry, who became the first player in league history to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

After watching Curry and the rest of Golden State advance to the next round, NBA Twitter couldn't believe what they had just watched unfold on the G1C floor.

Steph Curry in Game 7:



50 points

1 turnover pic.twitter.com/pkpHvykbJT — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 30, 2023

Legendary 30. 50 pieces — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry you filthy animal lol… he just packed up a very good team … in a very tough building 🫡 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 30, 2023

Unreal Performance. Steph Different🫡 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 30, 2023

He 🥶 Wardell — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 30, 2023

Top 10 all-time! End of Discussion. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) April 30, 2023

Steph is insaneeeee — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) April 30, 2023

50 piece in Game 7.



Respect @StephenCurry30 🫡 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) April 30, 2023

20 fg made, that’s very difficult 😳 #NBAplayoffs — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) April 30, 2023

I feel like I owe Steph Curry money — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry is not real 😭 pic.twitter.com/sVGYiVPiWQ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 30, 2023

PHENOMENAL THRILLING SERIES FROM START TO FINISH. KINGS HAVE MY UTMOST RESPECT. BUT MY GOD STEPH CURRY IS THE GREATEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET. HES MONTANA WILT BONDS & RICE IN ONE PLAYER. AND KEVON LOONEY GOT HIS JUST DUE, FINALLY. FOX, MONK, ETC WERE INCREDIBLE, SURVIVE & ADVANCE — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) April 30, 2023

What a show. What a game. And now, it's time for Dub Nation to celebrate -- for a couple of days, at least.

STEPH CURRY IS HIM. WE THROWIN’ IT BACK OLD SCHOOL AND BIG STEPPIN’! LETS GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/JXIr5ezDPm — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) April 30, 2023

Next, Golden State will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the West semifinals.