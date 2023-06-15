golf

Where is the 2023 women's PGA Championship? Course info, date, TV schedule

Here’s all the information for the PGA Championship in 2023, including the course location, how to watch the tournament and more

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

The 2023 women’s PGA Championship is just days away.

Established 68 years ago, the tournament will feature the world’s best golfers on a course that has never held the Major.

Last year, the golf world saw South Korea's Chun In-gee take home the title and earn a whopping $1,350,000 -- part of a $9,000,000 purse.

Will she pull the win off again or will there be a new winner? Here’s all the info you need to know for the tournament:

Where is the 2023 PGA Championship?

The women of the PGA Championship will be taking their talents to the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. for the first time in history.

The tournament will be held on the historic A.W. Tillinghast-designed Lower Course.

When is the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championships will be held on June 21 through June 25.

Who is in the 2023 PGA Championship field?

The full list of competitors for the tournament can be seen here.

How do I watch the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship will be broadcast on NBC and the Golf Channel. Streaming is available on Peacock.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

June 22: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Peacock

June 23: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Peacock

June 24: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC

June 25: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Peacock, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC

All times are ET

