Cape Ann Clam Chowder

Specialty Equipment: Clam Shucking Knife

Anna’s Tip: If you don’t have a clam shucking knife available, or if you don’t feel comfortable shucking clams, don’t worry — you can steam the clams until the shells pop open and then pull the meat out. However, by shucking clams raw you keep all the delicious clam juice, which makes this chowder so fantastic!

INGREDIENTS:

2 TBS unsalted butter

4 ounces smoked bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces

½ cup chopped leeks

2 celery stalks, minced

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 TBS minced garlic

1½ pounds red bliss potatoes, scrubbed and cut into bite-sized pieces (If prepping in advance, submerge diced potatoes in ice water

2 tsp minced fresh thyme leaves

⅓ cup dry white wine

2 cups clam juice, either bottled, reserved from shucking fresh clams, or a combination

25 cherrystone clams (about 5 lbs), scrubbed and shucked, reserving juices

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

PREPARATION: