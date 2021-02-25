National Clam Chowder Day: Supreme Cream Recipe

Who's hungry for some Clam Chowder? Anna Rossi host of The Chef's Pantry is whipping up a supreme cup of chowder. "I wanted something that sang with the sweet briny flavor that comes with clam juice but that was toned-downed and substantial enough for the traditionalist in me." See recipe below:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces smoked bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces

½ cup chopped leeks

2 celery stalks, minced

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1½ pounds red bliss potatoes, scrubbed and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

⅓ cup dry white wine

2 cups clam juice, either bottled, reserved from shucking fresh clams, or a combination

25 cherrystone clams (about 5 lbs), scrubbed and shucked, reserving juices

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a heavy bottomed stock pot, melt butter over medium low heat and add bacon. Cook bacon 7 to 10 minutes, until fat has rendered and bacon is crispy. With a slotted spoon, remove bacon from pot and set aside. Add leeks, celery, and yellow onion. Continue to sauté over medium low heat until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add garlic, potatoes, thyme, and sauté for 2 minutes more. Add white wine. Allow the wine to cook off, about 2 minutes, and then add the clam juice. Simmer for 15 minutes and allow the potatoes to soften. Finally, add the clam meat. Reduce the heat to low and add the heavy cream, being careful not to boil. Return the bacon to the pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve warm.