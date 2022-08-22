What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown

The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute.

Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.

NBC10 Boston has you covered Monday, with over a dozen reporters out in the field, including Matt Fortin, who is riding Orange Line shuttle buses and talking with other commuters.

He'll be keeping us up to date all morning on his Twitter page here.

WE’RE OFF: I got the shuttle to myself so far as we test out the Orange Line bus route for the first Monday morning commute during the line’s shutdown. Just left Forest Hills station in JP. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/tJiq1jIbry — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

I now have 5 friends on the Orange Line shuttle! One commuter is heading to work at Tufts, and already has his route planned, which involves a 10 minute walk. He doesn’t mind, but worries about getting to work on time when he’s on call and needs to be there within 30 min — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

Made it to government center .. working on finding next shuttle toward oak grove pic.twitter.com/t60J6wgPWJ — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

We’ve gone through assembly station and now headed toward Wellington. Been on board for almost 30 minutes now. Pretty full bus! — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

In Malden, and spotted some crews working alongside the Orange Line pic.twitter.com/0bC63EO00K — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

I’m now heading back toward Government Center on the north route of the shuttle. Hitting some traffic, nothing awful, around Rivers Edge Drive and Revere Beach Parkway. A few stops into the route and still not a lot of people on the bus! pic.twitter.com/3lctCixeVB — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) August 22, 2022

Follow along with Matt Fortin on Twitter as he continues to show us what the Orange Line shuttle buses look like during the first Monday morning commute of the shutdown.

