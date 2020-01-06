Boston

Hub Cooking Club: Bananas Foster

Eat like a queen! Anna Rossi is in the Clarke Kitchen cooking up a brunch favorite with Chef Nicolas Calias from Rochambeau: bananas foster.

Banana Fosters French Toast
By: Executive Chef Nicholas Calias, Rochambeau

Ingredients:

  • 4 Slices of Brioche
  • 4 Eggs (1 each)
  • 2 Tbsp Milk
  • 2 oz White Sugar
  • 1 Tsp Vanilla
  • 8 Bananas (2 each)
  • 4 oz Butter Cubed (plus 1 Tbsp)
  • 2 oz Brown Sugar
  • 2 oz Dark Rum

French Toast:

  • In one bowl mix together the egg, white sugar, milk and vanilla.
  • Add the sliced brioche and allow to sit for  30 seconds and absorb the mixture.
  • Heat a non-stick pan, add 1 TBSP of butter, sauté French toast browning on both sides.
  • Keep on medium to low heat to prevent from burning, cook for 2-3 minutes per side.
  • Remove from heat and set aside.

Sauce:

  • Heat a separate pan, add cubed butter and brown sugar.
  • Cook for 1-2 minutes, add bananas and continue to cook.
  • After 2-3 minutes deglaze (off heat) with rum, place back on flames and cook off the rum.
  • At this point the sauce will come together.
  • Cut French toast in half and place on a plate, top with sauce & serve!

This article tagged under:

Bostonthe hub todayanna rossihub cooking clubas seen on
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us