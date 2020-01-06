Hub Cooking Club: Bananas Foster

Banana Fosters French Toast
By: Executive Chef Nicholas Calias, Rochambeau
Ingredients:
- 4 Slices of Brioche
- 4 Eggs (1 each)
- 2 Tbsp Milk
- 2 oz White Sugar
- 1 Tsp Vanilla
- 8 Bananas (2 each)
- 4 oz Butter Cubed (plus 1 Tbsp)
- 2 oz Brown Sugar
- 2 oz Dark Rum
French Toast:
- In one bowl mix together the egg, white sugar, milk and vanilla.
- Add the sliced brioche and allow to sit for 30 seconds and absorb the mixture.
- Heat a non-stick pan, add 1 TBSP of butter, sauté French toast browning on both sides.
- Keep on medium to low heat to prevent from burning, cook for 2-3 minutes per side.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
Sauce:
- Heat a separate pan, add cubed butter and brown sugar.
- Cook for 1-2 minutes, add bananas and continue to cook.
- After 2-3 minutes deglaze (off heat) with rum, place back on flames and cook off the rum.
- At this point the sauce will come together.
- Cut French toast in half and place on a plate, top with sauce & serve!