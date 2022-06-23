recipes

Juicy Za'atar Roasted Chicken

Original Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial 


INGREDIENTS

2 qts water

5 cups ice

1 cup kosher salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

10 cloves

10 black peppercorns

1 fennel bulb, coarsely chopped

3 bay leaves 

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Peel from 1 orange

Peel from 1 lemon

1 4-5lb roasting chicken

Kosher salt & pepper

3 TBS EVOO

2 TBS Za’atar spice blend

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

PREPARATION

  1. 24 hours in advance, bring water to a boil in a large pot. Turn off heat and immediately add salt, sugar, cloves, peppercorns, fennel, bay, thyme, orange peel and lemon peel.  Gently stir until salt and sugar has dissolved entirely.  Add ice to help rapidly drop water temperature to 40* and submerge chicken.  Refrigerate chicken for 6 hours submerged in the brine mixture.
  2. After 6 hours, remove chicken from the brine mixture and pat dry.  Discard brine. Place chicken on a rack over a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate uncovered overnight. This will help dry out the skin for a crispy texture!
  3. When you are ready to bake, remove the chicken from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior.
  4. Preheat the oven to 425*.
  5. Smother the chicken in olive oil, salt, pepper and Za’atar seasoning inside and out. 
  6. Place on a bed of coarsely chopped onion in a cast iron skillet.
  7. Bake for about 40 minutes or until the internal temperature has reached 165*F
  8. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before breaking down.

