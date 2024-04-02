A big storm may be coming, but southern New England is still short on snow

A spring storm is heading in for our first week of April. And as models hint at snow (with major snow in the mountains up north)…we miss out again in southern New England.

The entire winter into the first month of meteorological spring (March) had a huge lack of snowfall across southern New England. Boston, for example, had only 9.7” which is 38” below where we should be. And with no snow this week we can likely stick a fork in snow for the city going forward.

Boston had their sixth rainiest March on record, and tied several years for the least snowiest.

The month of March wrapped up with 8.94” of rainfall, with only a trace of snow. Normal rainfall is 4.17”, with 9” as normal snowfall.

Boston had their 16th warmest month of March on record.

Temperatures ended up above average with 42 degrees as the average temp for the month -- almost 4 degrees above average. The lowest temp was on March 1st with a low of 23. The highest temp was 60 on March 31st.

Even though high temps are cool this week, we are still running above normal overall for the average temperature. Therefore, we likely will see another warmer than average April. After this week, we seem to go into a drier weather pattern. And temps are forecast to increase to the 60s by that time too.