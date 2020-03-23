A Parade of Storms With Snow For the Next Few Days

Snow and rain will break out this afternoon away from the coast. Accumulations of snow may be significant, with up to 6 inches inland.



Conditions will improve gradually late tonight. Tuesday looks much warmer and brighter. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s for most of us.

Our parade of storms continues with another one on deck for Wednesday. This storm looks a little bit warmer, but the mountains may see another round of significant snow. Temperatures will be warmer this go around with highs in the mid and upper 40s.



Temperatures will warm back up and it will feel much more like spring for the remainder of the ten-day forecast. Spring showers are possible as well stay tuned.