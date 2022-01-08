Bright Sunny Skies and Freezing Temperatures

Frigid, icy conditions across all over New England after our first big snowstorm of the season. The highest total was from Blue Hill Observatory with 15.2 inches, while Boston picked up 11.7inches, Worcester had 6.2 inches.

Yesterday, we had a few inches of compacting snow from afternoon to evening: for example, in Walpole, the snow total was 13.5 inches then compacted to 9 inches by 9pm. This means we have a lot of frozen spots and crunchy snow.

After a snowstorm takeover yesterday, today the sun is set to shine its warmth through the day. This afternoon, most of the sun’s energy will go towards melting (or sublimating) the top layer of snow. It’s going to be really bright as the sun reflects off the fresh snowfall, so carrying sunglasses outdoors would be a good idea. Full sun is around all day, highs in the teens to 20s.

Sunday brings us an interesting day weather-wise. We start off cold and icy with the snow still around. Temperatures warm to the low 40s in southern New England on a gusty southwest wind (around 40 mph). Fog is likely to develop in some areas over the snowpack as temps rise.

Then we have a system heading in from the west, that brings in a wintry mix, snow in the mountains, and sleet to freezing rain in higher elevations of southern New England. Then we flip over to rain in those spots and the snow melts away for some. Other areas that had around a foot of snow may still keep some snow around for a refreeze Sunday night.

The coldest air yet this season is heading in from Canada to start the week ahead. Highs drop to the 20s Monday, but Tuesday into Wednesday morning is where we see rock bottom with this cold snap. Highs Tuesday will be in the single digits to teens, with overnight lows below zero north, and in the single digits south.

Some record lows and record cold high temperatures may fall for that date. This cold dip modifies a bit Wednesday, back in the 20s, then 30s to round out the work week, and the 10-day. We’re watching a couple systems too, one Thursday with a light wintry mix, and another next weekend with potentially light snow.