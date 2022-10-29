Clear and Mild Saturday Kicks Off Halloween Weekend

New England is stepping into a fantastic weekend of weather!

Saturday and Sunday bring a light wind, plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures, rebounding from seasonal highs in the upper 50s Saturday to warmer temperatures in the 60s Sunday.

We drop onto the low 30s tonight with some frost possible in some areas.

For those trick-or-treating Saturday evening, the biggest thing is: it's dry! The biggest impact, therefore, is the dropping temperature, falling by 15 degrees from the start of the evening to after sundown. Kids running around in costumes may not notice, but grown-ups will.

On Monday we will have some increasing clouds and some showers from the west will be moving east by late afternoon/evening. High temperatures will stay in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking dry for Halloween plans, but Monday brings the 'trick" in trick-or-treat as rain moves into the region late Sunday into the spooky holiday.

The light wind both weekend days makes this a great weekend for leaf clean-up and yard work, too.

Showers enter the forecast for Halloween — Monday — and Tuesday and likely fall off and on before departing for warmer than normal air across the board next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast, including possibly 70 degrees to start next weekend! We'll keep you posted.