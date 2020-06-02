Cloudy, Chance for Showers Tuesday

Clouds increasing across New England Tuesday won’t deliver sprinkles for most communities until late afternoon or early evening, as dry air undercuts the clouds for several hours of the day.

Temperatures will climb to around or above 70 degrees inland, while a sea breeze holds temperatures in the 60s at the coast. That’s still a noteworthy rebound from early morning lows in the 40s.

Tuesday evening sprinkles come as a series of energetic disturbances aloft, at the jet stream level, dive southeast from Canada and over New England. They will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

At the surface, the wind direction becomes southwest, starting a bleed of warmer and more humid air that will ensure, even with a mostly cloudy start Wednesday and some limited sun by afternoon, that high temperatures can reach 80 degrees at least in southern New England. There will be a tangible change to the feeling of the air as humidity increases by Wednesday afternoon.

As the front edge of drier air arrives Wednesday night, a few showers are possible before humidity drops Thursday, but that won’t stop temperatures from rising into the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday is the day that likely combines both warmth and humidity with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a chance of thunder by evening and night.

There’s some question about just how quickly a cold front marches south across New England Saturday. At this juncture, our First Alert Weather Team believes the front will likely be slow enough to not only keep humid air and warmth in place for at least central and southern New England Saturday, but also to deliver some scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front sags south over the course of the day.

By Sunday, we expect drier, cooler and comfortable air to be in place, leading us into a fair and pleasant start to next week. Temperatures will be returning to the 80s by the end of next week and the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.