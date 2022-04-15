Cold Front and Showers to Start Weekend After Pleasant Weather Friday

We had a picture-perfect opening day at Fenway Park Friday, and the evening will be quite pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows Friday stay pretty mild in the 40s and low 50s.

This weekend will be unsettled a bit, with a cold front heading into New England for late Saturday afternoon and evening. A light wintry mix is possible in the highest terrain, while farther south, scattered showers are likely by the evening.

Widespread rain arrives in Boston for late evening, but between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, a stray shower is possible, too. The first half of the day is dry and pleasant. Highs reach the 60s, so prior to the rain, it will be a nice spring afternoon.

Since we have some showers around Saturday night, those early Sunday morning Easter egg hunts may be soggy. We dry off in the afternoon with highs in the 50s and a northwest breeze. A cool pool of air aloft may trigger some puffy clouds and spot showers. Some showers could turn into thunderstorms with lightning and small hail.

These showers are from daytime heating, so overnight, the rain chance diminishes rapidly after sunset.

Marathon Monday is going to be great this year! Temperatures will be in the 40s for the runners lining up in Hopkinton, and in the 50s by the afternoon as runners cross the finish line in Boston.

Showers hold off until late overnight as another system heads in for Tuesday. This system is a coastal low pressure system that may bring some gusty winds and heavy rain across southern New England. Colder air in higher terrain may bring some light snow for some.

Then, we'll dry off, and temperatures stay in the 50s for most of next week.