Cooler Temps Thursday, Wind to Increase Overnight

After a beautiful day yesterday, temperatures won’t be as warm today. The wind chill will keep feels-like temperatures at about 30 at the warmest time of the day with actual highs around 40 degrees.

The wind picks up tonight, keeping feels-like temps in the single digits. The wind chill factor will carry into Friday. We’ll be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs falling short of 40.

The weekend is looking quiet. Most of New England will miss out of measurable precipitation through Sunday, maybe Monday.

Next week, shower chances will increase, but so will our temperatures. A stretch of 60 degree warmth is looking likely. This will be the first prolonged stretch of Spring-like weather.