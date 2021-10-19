Enjoy the Warmth This Week — Fall-Like Conditions Are Back By the Weekend

An upper-level trough of low pressure will slide through New England Tuesday night, bringing with it a few clouds and some hit-and-miss showers across Maine.

The gusty wind we saw much of Tuesday will also diminish overnight, but we won’t see temperatures dropping as cold as they could due to some cloud cover.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 50s south with some 40s in the suburbs and mainly in the 40s north with a few upper 30s northern New Hampshire into northern Maine.

As far as the ALCS Game 4 goes at Fenway Tuesday, it’s looking pretty good in terms of October standards! Temps will start out in the upper 50s and drop a couple degrees during the game, with a west wind blowing out to right field which may help those left-handed hitters crush a couple more grand slams!

We're warming back up on Wednesday, with a few clouds around southern New England, more in the way of clouds in northern areas, which will hold temps back a bit. There will still be a bit of a breeze out there.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 south, cooler across northern New England, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The rest of the work week is looking unseasonably warm, with highs pushing 70 both Thursday and Friday across southern New England and cooler far northern New England, with highs in the 50s and 60 once again.

In terms of precipitation, we’ll see some showers sliding across northern New England during the afternoon Thursday into Thursday night as an upper-level system passes through the region. A few showers are possible Thursday night south but should be exiting by daybreak Friday.

Enjoy the warmth the next several days because fall-like conditions will be returning Saturday.