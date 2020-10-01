Fall Weather Returns with Sunshine, Temps in the 70s

We have a much quieter day on tap with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunshine across the area. Clouds may increase overnight as temperatures drop back down to about 50°.

Our next chance of rain will come on Friday. We aren’t expecting a soaking rain, but a couple of showers and downpours are possible. Considering the drought, at this point any little bit helps.

The weekend looks fabulous - high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 60s with tons of sunshine.

All eyes are on a potential coastal storm Monday and Tuesday of next week. Some rain and wind is possible, but how much is to be determined.