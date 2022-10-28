Fantastic Fall Weather on Tap This Trick-or-Treating Weekend

New England is stepping into a fantastic weekend of weather!

A large area of high pressure, or fair weather, is cresting directly overhead and this means dry weather and a wind that will quiet from Friday into the weekend.

On Friday, wind gusts are hitting 35 mph from the northeast on Cape Cod, and the presence of a breeze is making already-brisk temperatures feel even cooler, with wind chill values in the 40s at the warmest time of the day Friday afternoon.

Wispy, high altitude clouds streaming overhead won't produce any rain drops, with the fair weather center parked overhead and chock full of dry air.

Some frost is likely to develop Friday night not only for northern and western New England, but also scattered in southern New England under variable clouds, mostly occurring where the sky clears.

Next Sat's 70 degrees may end up conservative - there's evidence we could go well into the 70s - but we have learned the hard lesson time and again not to trust extreme forecasts in New England too far out. One shot of Canadian chill & the forecast is toast, so step carefully. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) October 28, 2022

Saturday and Sunday bring a light wind, plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures, rebounding from seasonal highs in the upper 50s Saturday to warmer temperatures in the 60s Sunday.

For those trick-or-treating Saturday evening, the biggest thing is: it's dry! The biggest impact, therefore, is the dropping temperature, falling by 15 degrees from the start of the evening to after sundown. Kids running around in costumes may not notice, but grown-ups will.

Saturday and Sunday are looking dry for Halloween plans, but Monday brings the 'trick" in trick-or-treat as rain moves into the region late Sunday into the spooky holiday.

The light wind both weekend days makes this a great weekend for leaf clean-up and yard work, too.

Showers enter the forecast for Halloween — Monday — and Tuesday and likely fall off and on before departing for warmer than normal air across the board next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast, including possibly 70 degrees to start next weekend! We'll keep you posted.