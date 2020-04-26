First Alert: Snow, Heavy Wind in Northern Regions Monday

The sun has faded behind the clouds over much of New England with showers moving in this afternoon and becoming widespread this evening, with Maine looking to stay mainly dry until tonight.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday night with rain changing over to snow in the higher elevations of Central New England. As the system spins over New England, it will drag in some colder air from Canada so we could see accumulating snow in the hills by Monday morning, especially on grassy surfaces.

The storm could drop over 3 inches of snow across the mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire.

This low pressure will move slowly, keeping Monday wet and blustery with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible. Our first alert for Monday is mainly due to the strong winds and wet snow over tree limbs which could lead to isolated power outages.

Conditions will improve Tuesday as the system pulls away and partial clearing is expected from west to east with more sunshine late in the day. Temperatures should be closer to 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry with increasing clouds and temps in the upper 50s but another storm knocks on the door Wednesday night with showers returning and more rain on the forecast Thursday and Friday. This time around the low tracks to our north and it pulls in milder air, so rain is likely for much of the region.

The weather may improve just in time for the weekend with highs in the 60s, making it feel more like spring for the first weekend in May.