We wake again to more patches of ice from the off and on snow of the last few days and the refreeze -- what a refreeze it is Thursday!

Wednesday night, we had a new push of air - and snow squalls - from central Canada that is whipping in Thursday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the single numbers north and teens south.

Winds gusting past 35 mph are creating a biting cold sub-zero wind chill factor. It’s even cold enough to warrant wind chill advisories from the National Weather Service, due to chills of -20 to -30 in spots.

The actual temperature only moderates a little bit as wind speeds slowly ease this afternoon.

High temperature will be in the low 10s north to mid-20s south. Wind from the northwest continues to gust past 30 mph much of the day, but at least we have plenty of sunshine!

As a matter fact, even though it’s very cold, we are in the start of one of the driest 10-day forecasts we’ve had since summertime.

High pressure from Canada pushes cold dry air in here Thursday and Friday. But then, the high-pressure system stalls a bit with sunshine and a warm up for the weekend.

With a clear sky Thursday night, wind will abate a bit with a low temperature near 0 degrees north and 10 degrees south. Sunshine and a brisk freeze are in store for Friday as high temperatures reach into the 20s. It’ll be another cold one Friday night, but by Saturday afternoon we’re back above 32 degrees. And Sunday, a few of us may push 40 degrees.

There’s a weak wave of low pressure crossing Maine with a chance of a few snow showers this weekend. Otherwise, we are dry into next week.

Much of New England may continue to warm close to 50 degrees by Monday and Tuesday. A weak front may push in from Canada Tuesday with a few clouds, but it looks dry it at this time with cooler air coming in Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

There’s still the slight chance that a few snow showers may develop on that front. But right now, it looks like those of us with only a couple of inches of snow on the ground may end up having a not-white day for Christmas. Even though there’s been so much white around for the Christmas season, it has been fairly snowy here in New England.

We are still monitoring an ocean storm expected to stay south of us Monday and Tuesday. After that, it looks like next Friday or so for the next chance of wintry precipitation, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.