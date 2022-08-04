FIRST ALERT: Oppressive Heat Moving in Thursday

Boston takes another stab at a heatwave starting Thursday as oppressive heat and humidity build in. Southerly flow guides in some of the hottest air of the year, rivaling records for the day.

Overnight lows are quite warm too. Typically the area cools to the mid-60s overnight, but the forecast calls for temperatures in the middle-to-upper 70s. Feels like temperatures for both Thursday and Friday are near 100 degrees.

The heat can be deadly. Check on elderly neighbors who may live alone, or don’t have in-home air conditioning. Do not leave pets or children in hot cars. Over a 30-year-average, heat is the top reason for weather related fatalities.

The excessive heat will be tested as a cold front enters New England on Friday. The front stalls out and will bring occasional downpours throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of the setup and moisture content in the atmosphere, flash flooding is likely in isolated spots where the heaviest showers setup.

Warm and humid air remains through the first half of next week. It appears a much stronger disturbance brings showers and cooler air by the middle of next week.