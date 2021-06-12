Forecast: Morning Rain, Sunny Afternoon

After the warmest start to June on record, with 10 consecutive days above average, yesterday was much cooler. Today we’ll take a small jump up and then Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Normally we call it a 50/50 weekend, but this weekend will be 25/75. Saturday morning will be wet, but the afternoon will be brighter and warmer. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures back into the 80s.

As the front slowly sags south, we will see another round of rain move in Sunday night. The rain will linger into Monday. Our temperatures will continue to ping-pong back and forth between the 70s and 80s, which is average.

Missing from the next 10 days, any major heat. Temperatures will feel a bit more summery last week, but not to the levels we saw earlier this week.