Freezing Overnight Temps Causing Icy Conditions

Our soggy, warm, and windy Christmas Day weather has changed back to more seasonable conditions with cold temps and some mountain snow. This morning watch for icy spots on the roads since temperatures have fallen to below freezing in almost all places.

All the heavy rain and snowmelt has led to river flooding across the northeast. Some places are mostly at minor flood stage, but the Kennebec River is at moderate flood stage today. The water will gradually recede by Sunday.

Dry weather continues to settle in for the weekend. There will be decreasing clouds as the day goes on in southern New England. Northern New England will continue to see partly sunny skies and even some mountain snow showers. Light accumulation is expected. The breeze sticks around all day too, creating a wind chill in the 20s with highs only in the 30s.

Another icy night is in store with lows in the 20s and teens north. Sunday will bring in more sunshine and highs again in the 20s north and 30s south plus the wind will be less noticeable.

A weak system moves in Monday afternoon. This one looks like a light mix, meaning rain southeast and snow northwest. As way colder air funnels in on Tuesday, some snow showers are possible across all spots, but only minor and isolated accumulation can be expected. Highs go from the 40s Monday to around 30 Tuesday.

Our next big storm may again fall across our holiday celebrations. This time for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. This storm may be similar to the Christmas Day wind and heavy rainfall. Heavy rain and damaging wind will be possible over those two days. We will nail down the timing in a few days, but in the meantime, prepare for another warm, soggy, windy holiday.