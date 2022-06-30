Friday Will Be a Scorcher. Here's When the Heat Moves in

Incredibly comfortable air across New England Thursday was ushered in by a cold front Wednesday night that triggered a few thunderstorms with frequent lightning as it passed.

Now the northwest wind carrying low-dew point air — dry air — across all six states starts busy but quiets Thursday afternoon for local sea breezes by day’s end.

Thursday night brings a crisp night under partly cloudy skies before a southwest wind delivers hot air Friday under a fair sky. Humidity will be slow to increase, climbing by day’s end into the evening, meaning heat index won’t reach dangerous levels, but the heat alone — with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s —means hydration and seeking breaks from the heat and hot sun will be important, regionwide.

As humidity increases late in the day, the chance of isolated showers and thunder grows, particularly the farther north and west one is, then the chance of showers, downpours and thunder rises overnight Friday night.

It’s likely Saturday starts with lingering showers that may lull for a time in southern New England while continuing in northern New England, then southern New England will see renewed and recurring showers and thunder redeveloping from midday through afternoon, while northern New England dries out during the afternoon.

That drier air takes hold for all of New England Sunday and Monday for a fantastic holiday of high temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity, dropping the chance of an afternoon shower to 20% or less both days and boding well for evening fireworks.

Thereafter, it’s a classic early summer week for those on vacation, with daytime highs either side of 80 and scattered thunder possible in the afternoons.

