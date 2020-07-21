Humidity Decreases Tuesday Evening, Chance of T-Storms Wednesday, Thursday

It's another hot afternoon (not as hot as yesterday) and much less humid. But today makes day 4 of the heatwave for portions of southern New England.

The significant and noticeable difference today is with regard to the dew point — humidity has decreased substantially — with dew points closer to 60 degrees than 70 degrees, bidding farewell to heat index values near 100 degrees.

We have equal amounts of sunshine and clouds that may dim our view of comet Neowise in our northern sky again tonight. But we are staying dry with a comfortable night of sleeping under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase and thicken Wednesday as humid air makes a rather expected return northward given it's July in New England. As clouds thicken, temperatures will be cooler due to less sunshine, then the chance of showers increases by Wednesday midday and afternoon, particularly in southern New England.

In fact, as the humid air returns from the southwest by day's end, the chance of embedded thunder rises for southern New England and especially for Connecticut, where some storms could be strong by evening. Occasional and periodic showers will shift to northern New England later Wednesday through Wednesday evening and night, while southern New England squarely transitions back into humidity heading into Thursday.

The day will be marked by muggy high temperatures in the 80s and periodic showers and thunderstorms as a weak storm center and associated cold front approach and cross New England. The storms could bring torrential rain and strong winds as well.

Behind that cold front, drier air will start to decrease our humidity Friday, though the process may end up slow enough to allow for an isolated inland shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Regardless, our First Alert Weather Team is predicting a dome of high pressure – fair weather – to move southeast out of Canada and directly over New England this weekend, making pleasant air and dry weather likely for both weekend days before humidity and heat rebuilds for at least the start to middle of next week.