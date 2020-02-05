Messy Mix Expected for Thursday Morning Drive

Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of a storm that arrives in New England with two rounds of wintry weather to close the week.

Winter storm watches have already been issued for parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, with winter weather advisories up for much of the rest of New England.

The first round of precipitation breaks out during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

During the Thursday morning commute expect a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow in southern New England with snow north. This will generally be fairly light, and we'll flip to rain pretty quickly for areas near and south of Boston.

The change happens during the mid to late morning from the city northward towards the New Hampshire border.

During the afternoon snow and a wintry mix continues, albeit lightly, across northern New England with spotty rain showers in southern New England.

Friday brings the next round of precipitation. Temperatures will be warmer, near 50 around Boston, so this will fall as heavy rain in southern New England, and heavy snow in far northern New England.

That snow in the mountains will continue into Friday night.

When you combine the snow over the coming days, some of the mountains of northern New England will get 1-2 feet of snow.

Much of central New England will get 6-12 inches of snow.

Expect 3-6 inches from the Berkshires across into southern New Hampshire and near the Maine coast, with 1-3 inches for parts of central Massachusetts and other areas just north and west of Boston.

From Boston points south and east, perhaps a dusting-1 inch before mainly rain falls.

This weekend turns colder, with highs in the 20s and 30s, with a storm likely just missing on Sunday.

We'll watch some more rain or snow chances next Monday and Wednesday as our active weather continues.