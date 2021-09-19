Mild, Clear Start to the Week

We have a new kind of air arriving in New England this morning. It’s a much less humid kind of air, thanks to high pressure from Canada moving in behind last night's cold front that generated a few showers and thunderstorms.

Most of us are already in the lower humidity, but it’s going to take a little while longer for the south coast from Connecticut to Cape Cod. Any early fog will give away to blue sky, if it has not already, for a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures are fairly cool especially in the hills - in the 60s north to low 70s south. Wind is from the north, a little bit gusty early, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

We’re on the verge of a full moon, and some people enjoy the harvest moon more than any other - I think because it slowly rides across the southern sky - night after night. And of course the nights are getting longer as we are just days away from the autumnal equinox.

With the clear sky, and dry air, and light wind tonight there may be a few frosty spots near the Canadian border early tomorrow, otherwise it’s a clear night with temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s.

The storm that was tropical storm Olette is slowing down and intensifying south of Newfoundland, part of a block in the atmosphere. That means this high pressure system from Canada is going to slow down, and take a few days to go by. Tomorrow and Tuesday both look sunny with temperatures in the 70s, somewhat cooler near the shore. Then on the day of the autumnal equinox, Wednesday, a potent front is going to be coming at us with showers developing late in the day. Showers and intense thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and Thursday. This front is absorbing some of the last remnants from hurricane Nikolas which dissipated a few days ago, but has been causing flooding in the southeastern states since then.

That moisture will ring out in the order of 1 to 2 inches of rain for much of the region Thursday, before another batch of colder air comes in from Canada. Late in the week though there is an upper level low that may generate afternoon instability showers, maybe the first snowflakes of the season on Mount Washington Friday or so. Stay tuned to our first alert ten-day forecast for the latest updates.