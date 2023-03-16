Mild Week Headed into St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Milder weather ahead as a more seasonable pattern sets in. On Thursday skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 40’s. Rocket Lab Electron rocket launch is scheduled between 6 and 8 pm Thursday evening, and viewing should be good with partly cloudy skies. On Friday, skies become mostly cloudy, as a front approaches.

A milder day with highs around 50. There is the opportunity for a few showers later Friday night into Saturday. Saturday starts cloudy, but becomes mostly sunny, highs are in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Sunday is the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Expect cooler and breezy conditions, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 30’s to near 40. Monday is mostly sunny, and pleasant with high pressure in control. Highs should be around 45 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued seasonable conditions. Highs in the middle and upper 40’s.