forecast

Mostly Sunny With a Sea Breeze Wednesday, Humidity Returns for the Weekend

Today won’t be as warm as yesterday with a sea breeze that will march inland and some clouds

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yesterday was the warmest day of 2021 so far. Tuesday was also the warmest day since September. Today won’t be as warm with a sea breeze that will march inland with some clouds.

There won’t be as much shower or thunderstorm activity across the area this afternoon. The backdoor cold front will keep us cooler into the day on Thursday before some warmer air moves in.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Warmer weather will be returning to close for weekend.

Saturday will be a little cool with some leftover clouds from Friday night showers and thunderstorms. Sunday, it’s possible that parts of New England could touch 90°. Temperatures will stay warm into midweek.

Local

cambridge 5 hours ago

2 Cambridge Officers Push for Greater Asian Representation in Law Enforcement

Boston 9 hours ago

2 Men Wanted on Murder Charges Arrested Months After Dorchester Shooting

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us