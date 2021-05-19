Mostly Sunny With a Sea Breeze Wednesday, Humidity Returns for the Weekend

Yesterday was the warmest day of 2021 so far. Tuesday was also the warmest day since September. Today won’t be as warm with a sea breeze that will march inland with some clouds.

There won’t be as much shower or thunderstorm activity across the area this afternoon. The backdoor cold front will keep us cooler into the day on Thursday before some warmer air moves in.

Warmer weather will be returning to close for weekend.

Saturday will be a little cool with some leftover clouds from Friday night showers and thunderstorms. Sunday, it’s possible that parts of New England could touch 90°. Temperatures will stay warm into midweek.