Pleasant Friday Before Humidity Builds This Weekend

Today features warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies, with the exception of some afternoon showers.

Sea breezes are expected to develop at the coast where an onshore breeze wins a battle against lighter inland winds. High temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight, any shower activity moves offshore as a weak area of high pressure slides into the region. Overnight lows drop down into the upper 50s to low 60s south, mid 50s across the North Country.

For those who have missed the opportunity to see the rare five-planet alignment of Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and Saturn in the eastern/southern sky, you may be able to sneak a peek of the celestial show very early tomorrow where patchy fog doesn’t develop.

A taste of summer heat is on tap for Saturday with highs rising into the upper 80s to low 90s. While humidity will be rising, it won’t become stifling. Any morning fog burns off by the afternoon. Dry and quiet weather continues into Sunday as high pressure remains nearby. Highs will again soar into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. It will also feel more uncomfortable thanks to increased humidity levels. Sea breezes will yet again develop at the coast.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looking ahead into next week, the chance for showers and even a rumble or two of thunder rises into Monday and Tuesday as a cold front approaches and moves through New England. Highs on Monday will range from the mid 70s to low 80s and on Tuesday, the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN with an area of high pressure parked across the Mid-Atlantic Ocean.