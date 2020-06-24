forecast

Possible Thunderstorms, Temps in the 80s Wednesday

Hot temperatures and afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the week

By Chris Gloninger

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the week. There’s a chance of scattered to widespread storms today and one or two of them may be strong to severe. Temperatures will again reach the 80s and low 90s in most communities.

The next chance for rain in southern New England will come Thursday night into Friday morning with some showers along the coast. Temperatures will stay warm, but humidity levels for Friday and Saturday will drop slightly.

Another chance for rain comes this weekend with Sunday looking unsettled. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms again.

Next week looks warm and humid again with temperatures in the 80s to around 90°. When it comes to this weather pattern, it appears there is no end in sight.

