Rainy Friday, But Pleasant for the Weekend

Only isolated areas along Massachusetts and Vermont have seen some sunshine this afternoon. The breaks in the clouds diminish as we enter the evening and see some showers coming into Connecticut and western Massachusetts. Our showers will keep coming in the overnight hours as a shortwave moves through.

Rain for Friday morning

We will see more showers coming in tomorrow affecting the early commute in much of Massachusetts and areas of New Hampshire moving east. With the dominant clouds through mid-morning, we’ll see cool temperatures across the east, then the far west will get more sun and enjoy a slight rise to the 70s.

Showers will help drought conditions

With the update on our drought, we see it expanding into further Rhode Island and more of Connecticut, so these showers are more than welcome. We also see a slight relief in our pollen count that two days ago appeared as a large green cloud visible to the human eye.

The weekend brings pleasant weather conditions across much of New England. Our skies will bring plenty of sun across the central and southern portions of the region with a slight chance of showers and that will stay constricted along the north. On Sunday our showers stay away and only areas like Presque Isle will see the showers, while much of New England will enjoy dry conditions and temperatures ranging in the 60s and 70s. By then the sun will give temperatures a boost and we’ll be warming up to the 80s in our inland communities.