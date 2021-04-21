Scattered Rain, Snow Showers Through Thursday Before Temps Rebound Friday

We have one more nice afternoon across southern New England before changes move in along a cold front.

There is a severe storm risk across western Connecticut and western Massachusetts, and scattered strong storms and rain for eastern New England. Snow showers and a wintry mix will continue across the North Country today too.

Highs reach the 30s north and mid 60s south thanks to a gusty south wind. The early sunshine will give way to clouds and a few showers prior to the main cold front line of storms. Western Connecticut and Massachusetts will see the storms head in between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Some storms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and even a brief spin up tornado. As the storms head east, they will decrease in intensity a bit, though an isolated severe storm is still possible around Boston this evening.

The rain doesn’t amount to much - about a quarter inch is expected. The rain heads offshore tonight as lows behind it fall to the 30s, 20s up north.

Meanwhile, northern New England will see the snow showers across mountain peaks through Thursday. Snowfall amounts vary from 1-3” in lower terrain to 6-12” in highest elevations.

The cold front heads away from us tomorrow and behind it drier and colder air will take over. Tonight’s lows drop to the 20s north and 30s south, with widespread frost possible even in southern New England. Highs will only be in the 40s with a westerly breeze tomorrow.

We stay dry for Friday as well with sunshine and highs rebounding a bit to around 60 degrees.

Another split weekend is upon us. Saturday will be the better of the two days for outdoor dining, hiking, or traveling. Highs reach the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday we have a coastal low that will bring in heavy rain, wind and raw conditions with highs in the low 50s. This storm lingers through early Monday, and slowly heads offshore. A steady warming trend is expected after that as we see highs in the low 70s by midweek next week.