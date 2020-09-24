forecast

Showers for Some Friday Ahead of Warm Weekend

A weak cold front will lift to the north Friday, triggering a couple of showers or sprinkles

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The warm temperatures are here to stay through this weekend and our pattern remains pretty quiet.

There is a weak cold front draped across the north country. Lows near the crown of Maine will drop to the 30s, while the rest of New England will see lows in the 50s. Some areas in southern New England will stay in the low 60s.

That front lifts to the north tomorrow and may trigger a couple of showers or sprinkles up north, but most of us remain dry. Highs in the afternoon once again reach around 80 degrees.

This weekend will feel summer-like as the humidity increases and as temperatures remain around 80 both days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next best chance for rain maybe Sunday night into Monday as a cold front approaches. The front may stall over us through midweek.

If that's the case, we may get some decent rainfall that could make a dent in the drought conditions. Our pattern overall will flip as the jet stream switches next week to dig to our south.

As we are positioned north of the jet stream, colder air takes over and that means highs around 60 degrees by the end of our 10-day forecast.

