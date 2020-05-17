Showers Possible But New England Not Expecting Substantial Rain

Well, the good news is the weather looks to be getting nicer and nicer this week.

If we look at the big picture, a blocking high is dropping south and will position itself over New England for the first half of the week. This area of high pressure will keep tropical storm Arthur to our south and an upper level low to our west. That doesn’t mean we are going to be warm.

Remember, we have clockwise flow with high pressure and that means it will be an on shore wind direction for the first few days of the week. Temperatures at the coast will stay in the low 50s through the day on Wednesday.

It now appears that we will see very little if any rain in New England this week. Showers are possible, but we aren’t expecting anything substantial.

Once this pattern breaks down, warmer air will return at the end of the week. A summer-like pattern will be shaping up. High temperatures will reach and exceed 70 degrees in many areas and will climb into the 80s by Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but at this point it doesn’t look like any of it will be widespread.

Temperatures will cool heading into the weekend, but it doesn’t look unsettled. The warmer air will be away from the coast and I think coastal communities will be dealing with the sea breeze most days.