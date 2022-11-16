snowfall

FIRST ALERT: Snowfall Amounts and What to Expect on Your Wednesday Morning Commute

Many communities in New England saw their first snowfall of the season overnight

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watch for slick roads Wednesday morning on your drive into work, as rain moves through Greater Boston, and snow continues to fall for points north in New England.

Mass. Snowfall Amounts

  • Leicester: 2.3 inches
  • Shrewsbury: 2 inches
  • Grafton: 2 inches
  • Fitchburg: 1.7 inches
  • Auburn: 1.5 inches

Wednesday's Conditions

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rain showers along the coast, and well inland mountain snow will gradually wind down throughout the morning. Partial clearing in the afternoon. It'll be as warm as the upper 50's along Cape Cod, to colder 40’s over New Hampshire. Wednesday night, skies will clear, with chilly lows in the middle 30’s.

What's Next in the Coming Days?

There's a quiet, cool stretch ahead. Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the middle 40's. Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and more below-average temperatures. A cold weekend is ahead, too. Saturday is forecast to have sunny skies, but highs in just the low 40s. Expect partly cloudy conditions with a scattered shower chance for Sunday, and even some wet snowflakes possible. Highs in the lower 40’s.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Weather Stories

Weather 15 hours ago

How Much Snow Will We Get? Answering Your Questions About the Approaching Storm

forecast 20 hours ago

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Next week starts out cold, but you can expect sunshine Monday and Tuesday, as highs moderate through the middle 40’s.Thanksgiving looks mild, with highs near 50 degrees, by the end of next week

This article tagged under:

snowfallWeatherforecastNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us