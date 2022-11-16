FIRST ALERT: Snowfall Amounts and What to Expect on Your Wednesday Morning Commute

Watch for slick roads Wednesday morning on your drive into work, as rain moves through Greater Boston, and snow continues to fall for points north in New England.

Mass. Snowfall Amounts

Leicester : 2.3 inches

: 2.3 inches Shrewsbury : 2 inches

: 2 inches Grafton : 2 inches

: 2 inches Fitchburg : 1.7 inches

: 1.7 inches Auburn: 1.5 inches

Wednesday's Conditions

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rain showers along the coast, and well inland mountain snow will gradually wind down throughout the morning. Partial clearing in the afternoon. It'll be as warm as the upper 50's along Cape Cod, to colder 40’s over New Hampshire. Wednesday night, skies will clear, with chilly lows in the middle 30’s.

What's Next in the Coming Days?

There's a quiet, cool stretch ahead. Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the middle 40's. Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and more below-average temperatures. A cold weekend is ahead, too. Saturday is forecast to have sunny skies, but highs in just the low 40s. Expect partly cloudy conditions with a scattered shower chance for Sunday, and even some wet snowflakes possible. Highs in the lower 40’s.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Next week starts out cold, but you can expect sunshine Monday and Tuesday, as highs moderate through the middle 40’s.Thanksgiving looks mild, with highs near 50 degrees, by the end of next week