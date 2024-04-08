Some clouds Monday but New England will still have a clear view of the solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is here. We're in store for an amazing and rare sight as the moon covers the sun for a brief moment of darkness Monday.

We have warm weather for the solar eclipse

The skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s, though there will be clouds approaching at the start of the eclipse. That shouldn't ruin the view for anyone in New England, but it will bring a slight blur to those in totality for northern New England.

At Oak Hill Middle School in Newton, Massachusetts, students got ready for the April 8 total solar eclipse with a science lesson.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Clouds do thicken up as the eclipse is ending, but we're staying dry.

Rain is on the way later this week

Tuesday, temperatures are not warmest at the coast due to an onshore wind, so we're only in the low 50s for highs. But inland, for a second day high temperatures will bounce back to the low and mid-60s.

Tuesday clear and nice before clouds build in with a scattered shower possible Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be wet with downpours expected Thursday evening, and much of the day Friday.

There will be the chance of thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected.

We have a mild weekend in store

Out of that storm, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.