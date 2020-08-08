Spotty Rain Continues Around New England

This morning we had a decent cluster of rain and storms over southern Vermont that dropped close to 2 inches of rain but elsewhere, it was spotty in nature and barely picked up some much-needed water for the lawn.

Hit or miss showers will continue this weekend, especially across western New England, but most of us will remain dry. Comfortable air remains in place today, but the humidity will be on the rise tonight, as the wind shifts to the southwest.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s inland, while around the 70s near the coast due to an onshore wind. Tonight, patchy dense fog may develop along Cape Cod and the islands with lows in the 60s.

The forecast is a bit challenging tomorrow because a cold front is expected to drop from Canada and it may trigger a few showers and storms, but the timing is uncertain so it is tough to pinpoint exact location for showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. After Sunday, the heat and humidity are back in full force before another round of thunderstorms come in probably later Tuesday and Wednesday.

But it may take a couple of days for the heat to break, as has been the case the last several weeks. So, it looks like another heat wave for many in our First Alert 10 day forecast.