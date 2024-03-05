Storm to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, flooding potential this week

A small area of low pressure moves up the east coast for Tuesday and this brings us scattered rain.

Our east, northeast breeze continues to keep drizzle, low clouds, fog and cool temperatures, especially across the coast and eastern New England giving us a raw feel all day long.

More showers fill in through the afternoon to evening commute from southwest to northeast. High temps stay in the low 40s. By Wednesday, our temps warm just a bit to 50s and low 60s, as we see a break in rain and some sunshine as we sit between systems.

Wednesday night, we have two systems moving in. One is a weak boundary from the northwest. At the same time, a coastal low moves in from the south. Heavy rain and wind will bring us into Thursday morning and a First Alert day. We may see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall as well as 40 to 50 miles per hour gusts throughout the day as temps cool to the 40s.

With so much rain, there is a risk for some flooding in southeastern New England in low-lying areas, around rivers or streams and in urban areas.

Drier air returns for Friday briefly with some sun and highs in the 40s again. Although a few ocean-effect snow flurries may be found across Cape Cod.

Another system moves in for this weekend, with rain chances Saturday evening through Sunday and highs in the low 40s.

Cold air wraps into southern New England on the backside of a more potent area of low pressure and this time around we could see some snow showers across the northeast for Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned for more on the timing of these storms.