Weather

Strong Winds; Snow by Tomorrow Evening

Winds are picking up in the Northeast with 15-25 m.p.h. gusts

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day. Winds will be feisty out of the northwest at 15-25 m.p.h. with some gusts surpassing 40 m.p.h. Most of the day with be dry except for a few mountain snow showers.

Colder weather returns Monday with high temperatures in the 30s. Snow will break out Monday night and turn to rain along the coast by Tuesday morning. It’s possible that we could see a plowable snow north of the Pike. Tuesday morning could be a slow drive to work and school.

Once that storm system departs, it will turn significantly colder by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s for most. Through the weekend temperatures only moderate gradually. Our next chance for wintry precipitation with be late next weekend and early next week. Stay tuned.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather Blog
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us