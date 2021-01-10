Weather

Sunday's High Temps Reach into the 40's

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

If it was 30 degrees warmer, this would practically be San Diego weather! Dry, sunny weather will continue for a while longer.

It’s our fourth day of no rain or snow and that stretch will likely continue. It’s also interesting to note that the first eight days of January were above average. No, we weren’t warm, but temperatures ranged from two to sevene degrees above average.

Temperatures hover around 40 degrees through next weekend. It’s interesting that after next weekend we start to see a pattern change, which has been evident for quite a while on our forecast models.

Weather Stories

new england weather 15 hours ago

Bright Sunday, Quiet Weather Week Ahead

weather stories 20 hours ago

Quiet Weather Pattern in Effect in New England

The second half of January looks perhaps stormier and certainly colder. This pattern change is still 10 days away, but there isn’t much to talk about now and then.

Tuesday’s storm now looks like a miss – more so now than before and the Friday/Saturday storm potential still seems low.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us