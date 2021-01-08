Sunny and Cool Friday, More Cold Air in Place This Weekend

Cold and dry air has settled in again across the northeast thanks to a Canadian high pressure system and a northwest flow.

It won't be quite as windy Friday, but temperatures will be a tad cooler despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s north, 30s to around 40 south.

This weekend we have more cold air in place with temperatures a few degrees cooler than today, in the low 30s.

A storm system passes way to our southeast and strengthens Saturday night. The outer bands of clouds may reach across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island by Saturday afternoon. Also a few rain or snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening along the south coast, Cape and Islands with little to no accumulation expected.

Sunday is dry for everyone with highs in the 30s again.

A couple more storms may pass by us next week. There could be a shift a bit farther north in the jet stream (closer to the northeast) and this would help to steer those systems closer to us.

One wintry mix chance is Tuesday into Wednesday, and another Friday into Saturday.

We will keep you updated throughout the weekend on any major shifts to those storm tracks.