Sunshine with a Brisk Breeze Monday, Temps Near 50

Wild night of downpours, wind and severe weather. It’s all finished for this particular storm as the line has moved out and the cold waits in the wings.

Today is a quieter day as we sit in between the serious cold in the Great Lakes and that surge of mild air (some spots touched 60) overnight. There’s a good supply of sun to get us on our merry way throughout the day and a brisk breeze coming in from the southwest.

The other shoe will drop tomorrow as a cold front slices through New England. Don’t be surprised to see a quick snow shower or gusty squall in the mountains as the REAL cold shifts in our direction. The winds will pick up – although not as fierce as last night.

We’ll bottom out in the 30s (not a misprint) on Wednesday as cold peaks overhead, then reach the mid and upper 50s by week’s end. Yes, this has been a Jekyll & Hyde pattern since Halloween and there’s little reason to sway from that theme through Thanksgiving.

As a matter of fact, it appears that next weekend’s warmup will turn much colder at the beginning of next week (sound familiar?) before we temper some of the chill by Turkey Day. No, I didn’t say we’ll be in shorts and t-shirts for the holiday, but we’re not in the deep freeze either. For what it’s worth, it seems a little unsettled at this point.

Have a great week!