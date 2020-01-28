Temperatures Barely Touch Freezing Early Tuesday Morning

The quiet weather continues. Starting off this morning, we have mostly dry roads with temperatures barely at freezing in southern New England, and in the 20s for most of the rest of New England, except for single numbers and teens northern Maine.

Maine is decidedly the coldest state in New England this week. For most of us each day is similar to the previous, today a lot like yesterday with plenty of instability clouds and a few mountain snow showers.

It’s a bit cooler today with a high temperature near 30 degrees north and 40 degrees south.



Wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour adds a bit more chill. The sky should clear out a bit more tonight and tomorrow, with overnight low temperatures a few degrees cooler, and tomorrow’s high temperatures a few degrees cooler, most of us in the 20s and 30s.



High pressure is slowly moving across New England the middle of the week, as it pushes to the east we start to warm up a little bit on Thursday afternoon and Friday. The coldest morning looks to be Thursday, with temperatures near 0 degrees in the far north and 15 to 25 degrees in the south. By afternoon and most of us are back into the 20s and 30s. There’s a stationary front also near New England, so we don’t think any days are totally sunny, but we should be dry for the most part, outside of the mountain snow showers, through Friday.

We will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for waves of energy going off the eastern United States all week. Usually when they go off that far south they miss New England. But we may have one turn the corner and come up here with some rain or snow along the coast, and snow inland this weekend. We'll keep the chance for precipitation around 50% Saturday and Sunday with temperatures marginal for snow.

Keep track of it all week long here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.