Weather forecast

Temperatures Continue to Climb; Possible Heatwave on the Way

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures over the coming days will continue to climb and we will likely see another stretch in the 90s coming up early this week.

Unsettled weather may return by the end of the week. The prospects of this shower and thunderstorm activity alleviating the drought conditions are low.

While some towns may get a little bit of relief, widespread rain does not look likely. Moderate drought conditions take up a large portion of New England with severe drought conditions into northern Maine.

Weather Stories

Weather forecast 13 hours ago

Here's When We Could See 90 Degrees Again Soon

weather New England 18 hours ago

Spotty Rain Continues Across New England

With the unsettled weather, temperatures will drop from the 90s back down into the 80s.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecastweather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us