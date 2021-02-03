Another Icy Night, But Sunshine's Coming Thursday

The nor'easter that dropped feet of snow on some parts of New England slowly pulls away from us as we head into Thursday.

This evening, a few snow showers or flurries linger across the northeast, along with cloud cover.

Overnight in the North Country, some areas will see scattered coatings up to 3 inches of snowfall from those showers. Lows drop to the 20s and below freezing for all so it's going to be another icy night.

Thursday we see more sunshine and highs that are near to a little above normal. Highs in the 30s north and near 40 south.

On Friday, another low pressure system tracks across the northeast. This time it is tracking across central or southern New England instead of as a coastal storm south.

This means we will see milder temperatures in the south with highs in the low 40s. All rain there for most places, with even a thunderstorm possible near the south coast or Cape Cod.

With the onset of precipitation, the Worcester Hills to Berkshires could see a wintry mix before changing to rain. Snow showers are likely in the mountains and northern areas, bringing an expected 3-6 more inches of snow through Saturday morning.

We have another break in storms for Saturday with highs near 40 to the 30s north. Sunday is a little more complicated with two systems affecting us.

One is an Arctic front sweeping in from Canada that is likely to bring in snow showers in northern New England Sunday afternoon and night. Another storm is a developing coastal low, which for now is trending farther offshore and as a miss. There is still a chance it wobbles more north and if it does it will pick up some Arctic air from the cold front and will bring snow showers for southern New England.

This is a quick moving system, so any accumulation will be limited. As more Arctic air takes over next week, we keep snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, and colder highs in the 20s next week.