Total solar eclipse: How the weather is shaping up for viewing in New England

The total solar eclipse is one week away and northern New England is in the path of totality! The total eclipse is the only kind of eclipse you can remove your special glasses and look at the moon in front of the sun at that moment (or few minutes).

The forecast is amazingly optimistic for Monday, April 8, 2024, in the northeast! While on a typical year we have about a 40-60% likelihood of viewability, the weather patterns look to cooperate on that day. A high pressure center from Canada looks to descend from the north late Sunday and strengthen, keeping minimal cloud cover around New England. The majority of the path south and west unfortunately looks cloudy with lots of rain and storms around.

What does totality mean? Well, there is an actual path that the moon’s shadow casts on the earth as the moon passes between the sun and earth. The path of the moon’s shadow is about 120 miles wide. Even if you aren’t in that path, like in Boston, you can still see a partial eclipse (with only the safety of glasses!). But the experience is literally “night” and “day”.

Vermont, far northern New Hampshire, and Maine will be in the path of totality. In Vermont: Burlington, Montpelier, Barre, Greensboro, and Middlebury. In New Hampshire: Lancaster, Dixville Notch, and Pittsburg. In Maine: Rangely, Jackman, Millinocket, Houlton, Danforth, Presque Isle, and Caribou. Best places to take it in would be on a mountain. Next best option would be in a wide open field, stadium or football field with minimum tree cover or buildings around to get the best view. The total eclipse and darkness lasts about 4 minutes. This is such a strange occurrence that people will pull over along the roads to view anywhere along the path.

Other phenomenon we could see under the 4 minutes of darkness during the total eclipse: temperatures drop about 10 degrees F, you can see other planets, stars, meteors or comets in the sky, animals may behave strangely or like it’s bedtime. And another thing to consider if you’re going to make a trip to the path of totality is this is the last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States for 20 years (August 23, 2044). So grab some cool eclipse glasses and enjoy the show.