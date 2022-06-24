Weekend Warmth, Sunny Skies in Store

We've made it to the weekend, which will bring some of the warmest weather so far this year — right on time for the first weekend of summer.

It's very possible we have one of the top five warmest days this year. If we don't this go-around, next week provides another chance to do so.

The sea breeze is rolling in, and a collision course is on the way as showers now stream in from the northwest. Those are spotty in nature. Temperatures cool into the 60s overnight with patchy fog in spots.

Saturday, those isolated showers are old news as we turn the corner to weekend warmth.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We'll watch clearing skies Friday night and sunny though most of Saturday. East wind sets up around then, too, keeping Boston, the North Shore and coastal Maine cooler.

High temperatures will be near 85 at the coast and 90 inland.

Sunday is nearly identical. An east wind may approach sooner in the day, but the warmth doesn't stop. Boston will reach high temperatures near 87, with some locations across Metro West reaching the low 90s.

Above average warmth remains through most of next week, though showers and storms will come along with a front Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday after a front passes, we're a tad cooler in the mid 70s.

Dry and hot for the middle of next week, but the wet pattern isn't done. Another disturbance sets up and brings the chances for rain through the second half of next week.