What to Know About This Weekend's Weather Forecast

Some amazing air has taken hold of New England for a gorgeous Friday of sunshine, variable clouds and nothing more than a sprinkle in the mountains of northern and western New England.

The lower dew points, indicating a lower amount of moisture in the air, not only are making for a comfortable day across the region, but also will allow Friday night overnight temperatures to bottom out in the 50s north and central and around 60 degrees south.

In northern Maine, where a second cold front will touch off a few evening showers, the new air that follows overnight tonight will allow low temperatures to dip into the 40s!

Both weekend days will be defined by a stiff northeast wind, sandwiched between a high pressure dome building in from the north and a storm moving to the south of New England from the mid-Atlantic coast into the western Atlantic.

While it’s worth noting that southern storm center is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for the low possibility of becoming a tropical depression or storm, the bigger influence at home in New England will be to increase the northeast wind to a steady 10 to 20 mph Saturday with gusts to 30 mph, especially at the coast.

This will make it feel a bit cool at the beaches, particularly by evening when a sweatshirt would be a great idea to pack, and will also increase brush fire danger Saturday given how dry conditions have been lately. Keep in mind that tossed cigarettes and poorly managed fires like brush burning and campfires are the biggest cause of brush fires here in New England.

While clouds should increase a bit in southern New England Saturday afternoon with the ocean wind carrying in some moisture, little more than a late day sprinkle is expected.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies to southern New England and sun to increasing clouds in the northern half of the six-state region as a new weather system draws closer from the south and west.

This next system will bring an increased chance of rain Sunday evening and night with some lingering showers possible Monday, but isn’t likely to deliver the significant rain so badly needed in the ongoing drought.

Rather, the transient area of showers will depart Monday for returning sun and temperatures generally in the 80s next week, with a chance of scattered thunder particularly on Thursday, then again next weekend as both heat and humidity rise.