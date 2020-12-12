Winter Storms Coming This Week After Warm Blip Sunday

We have a busy weather week ahead — but there's still time to enjoy fall-like temperatures.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and warm air returning. If you like the warmth, it will only last a day.

First up on the week, some light precipitation will be possible Monday. As cold air returns rain will change to snow by the afternoon. It’s still too early to talk about accumulations, but light amounts are possible.

The next storm on deck is Wednesday going to Thursday. This time around, it looks like cold air will be in place. We still don’t know the exact track of the storm, but snow is looking likely.

Strong winds and coastal flooding are also possible.

Stay tuned.