Wintry Mix Gives Way to Bitter Cold

Another messy morning Thursday came courtesy of yet another weak storm center passing south of New England with only marginally cold enough air for snow in the six-state region.

The result: disorganized pockets of snow in northern New England, a shield of heartier snow in central New England and snow that changed to rain in southern New England. Expect rain to continue periodically in southern New England up to southern New Hampshire through the middle afternoon, possibly flipping back and forth between rain and snow but unlikely to add more accumulation on top of what we’ve already seen.

Farther north, snow accumulation rates will slow considerably after either side of four inches of snow, and farther south the rain slows travelers and keeps lunch hour wet, but also should shut down from west to east, early to late afternoon, respectively, except not until evening on Cape Cod. Be sure to clear off the driveway before bed tonight!

Partial overnight clearing with a strengthening northwest wind will send temperatures below freezing overnight Thursday night and they won’t rise above the melting point again until Sunday afternoon, meaning sloppy, waterlogged snow on the driveway will freeze solid and stick around if we don’t clear it off by tonight. Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be as cold as the single digits north to 20s south, with wind chill values some ten degrees colder Friday and a lighter wind Saturday, with sunshine the one redeeming grace.

Sunday likely brings increasing clouds but that’s in response to milder air returning to New England with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon, and next week it looks like another storm center will push warmth into New England through the middle of the week, meaning the chance of rain showers rises – possibly snow showers in Northern New England – but no big winter statement is in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.